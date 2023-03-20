Approximately 150 job seekers attended Pageland’s Career Fair Thursday, March 16, at the local Northeastern Technical College (NETC) campus.
The Career Fair was sponsored by the Pageland Chamber of Commerce and the town of Pageland.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Approximately 150 job seekers attended Pageland’s Career Fair Thursday, March 16, at the local Northeastern Technical College (NETC) campus.
The Career Fair was sponsored by the Pageland Chamber of Commerce and the town of Pageland.
Local businesses and industries accepted applications and resumes onsite, giving hope to many people seeking employment. Some of the job seekers were interviewed right on the spot.
Some of the businesses and industries looking for local laborers included Bundrick Rail, CHESCO Services, Chesterfield County 911, Douglas Machine Shop, the Pageland Police Department, Palmetto Oaks Residential Care Home, Sandhill Telephone, S.C. Department of Corrections, Screwmatics, Titan Stainless, and Tucker Lumber.
Chamber of Commerce president, Timothy Griffin, said it is a “win, win” situation for everybody when everyone is working.
“A healthy workforce creates a healthy community,” Griffin remarked. “Everybody having a job benefits marriages, churches, communities, and relationships.”
Griffin said all of the businesses and industries seemed pretty happy with the people coming through seeking employment during the event. He said several of them commented about the quality and talent many of them displayed.
Ashley Phibeck of Titan Stainless said the business is looking to hire entry level workers as well as those who are already skilled in certain departments such as shipping, fabrication, polishing, and welding.
Phibeck said the resumes she received even in the first hour of the job fair were very impressive.
Britt Reese of Screwmatics said he got a good response from job seekers during the event. The business has an opening for a CNC-machine operator and someone to work in the shipping department.
Kevin Douglas of Douglas Machine Shop said they are looking for welders, machine operators, fabricators and workers in customer service.
Melissa Nicholson, NETC employee, said she was very happy with the way the job fair was going.
“We need to build the gap we’ve had in Pageland with the workforce,” she said.
She said people could take basic classes at the Pageland campus so they can “get their foot in the door.”
Job seeker Quinton Blair of Pageland said he put in an application with Screwmatics. He said even though he is working, he wants something close to home.
Michelle Eddy, a resident of Pageland, said she has worked with children for 16 years.
“I want to try my hands at something else,” she remarked.
Terisa Suttle, also of Pageland, said she wanted to find a job closer to home.
Denecia Cue, a Chesterfield resident, was seeking employment with CHESCO Services.
Pageland Mayor Jason Evans said it is no doubt a good thing to employ a lot of our hometown people and the new people who will be moving to the town.
“People shouldn’t have to drive 30 to 40 miles to work,” he said.
Griffin said people who “live here, should work here.”