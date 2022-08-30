The average, in-town Pageland water customer will pay $10.85 more a month under a proposal supported by the town council.
The average in-town customer uses about 4,000 gallons of water per month, according to town officials.
The proposed new water rate is $21.13 for the first 1,000 gallons used and $5.84 for each additional 1,000. The bill for 4,000 gallons is $38.65.
Under the current rate structure, the average in-town customer pays $27.80.
The approved the new rate on first reading at its Aug. 19 meeting. A second vote will be taken at the council’s September meeting.
The town is raising its water rates because its supplier, the Chesterfield Rural Water Authority, recently increased its fees to the towns of Chesterfield, Jefferson and Pageland,
The new bill for the town is $4.60 per 1,000 gallons, up from $2.50. The last time Chesterfield Rural Water Authority increased the town’s rate was in 2012 by .31 cents.
The Chesterfield Rural Water Authority passed on the rate increase it received from its supplier, Alligator Rural and Sewer Co.
Increased operation and maintenance costs were also a factor in Chesterfield Rural Water decision.
The authority also tried to equalize the rate it charges Pageland, Chesterfield and Jefferson. The town rates for 5,000 gallons from Chesterfield Rural Water are $49.34 for Chesterfield, $46.70 for Pageland and $45.70 for Jefferson.
Chesterfield Rural Water’s new rates go into effective Oct. 1 in Pageland and Jefferson and in November for Chesterfield.
Glen Odom, of Alligator Water, said, like most businesses, his costs are rising across the board.
Alligator Water pumps water from the Middendorf aquifer, which spans most of eastern South Carolina. The water is pumped from eight wells. The deepest well reaches 45 feet to reach the aquifer.
