PAGELAND — Sheri Honeycutt, clerk for Pageland’s Municipal Court, has been appointed as the town’s Main Street director. Honeycutt will continue to serve as court clerk.
Having a Main Street director will allow the town to compete for various grants, as well as having a town contact for downtown issues, The Pageland Chamber of Commerce has been acting as the unofficial Main Street contact for several years.
In a related move, the council set March 17 as the deadline for downtown Business Improvement Grants. The town set aside $10,000 for the facade improvement program. The council intends to award the grants April 4. Those receiving grants will have until Sept. 1 to complete their approved projects.
- Approved spending $11,000 to buy more pole-mounted Christmas decorations for the downtown. This is the final year of a three-year plan to update the decorations and expand where they are located.
- Approved a Pageland Chamber of Commerce request for a monthly food truck and music event downtown. The event would run for three months.
- Changed the town’s policy for new hires and when they can take off using accrued leave. New employees will be required to work their first 90 days before taking time off.
- Set the tie-down fee at the Pageland Airport at $25 for single-engine planes, $35 for twin-engine planes and $5 if visiting planes purchase 15 gallons of fuel.