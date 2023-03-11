The Pageland Town Council wants to know whether it should impose “impact” fees on new development.
The council is holding a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. tonight (March 14) to listen to residents, business owners and those affected by the proposed fees. The council is scheduled to hold a second and final reading on the impact fees later tonight.
The fees are designed to help offset some of the costs associated with growth. A town-commissioned study predicts Pageland’s population could double in 10 years – from 2,456 residents to 5,064.
Housing is expected to grow from 1,095 units in 2022 to 2,145 by 2032. The projected population growth will place additional demands on the town for services.
State law allows the town to charge a one-time “impact” fees to help offset the cost of additional services. The crucial aspect of the fees is they are for providing services to new residents, not existing residents.
State law also limits how the fees can be spent. Essentially the fees can be spent on new police, fire and park facilities and equipment. The money cannot be spent to hire new personnel. The law does allow the purchase of new fire trucks, but not new police cars.
The proposed fees have been controversial.
In meetings with the Planning Commission and Town Council, developers have said the fees are too high and fail to consider the revenue the town would collect from property taxes on new homes, as well as commercial and retail development. The town’s study estimates that the residential impact fees would add $11,305 to the purchase price of a $110,294 home. The study said that would increase the monthly mortgage cost by $71, from $1,116 to $1,187.
Two major residential subdivisions are in the works – Eagle’s Crest near Central High School and the Laney Farm property on U.S. 601 north of the town. The town has received plans for 40 homes at Eagle’s Crest. The developer has proposed as many as 130 new homes in talks with the town. Unclear at this time is whether a 2021 agreement between the town and developer would affect the town’s ability to impose impact fees on Eagle’s Crest properties.
The developers of the Laney Farm property have submitted plans for 504 single-family homes and 80 townhouses. The proposed fees would apply to all new development, residential, commercial, office and industrial sites.
According to a proposed capital improvements plan, the town would spend $11.4 million for new facilities or equipment to serve new residents.
*$574,000 for a new park near Petersburg Elementary school
*$2.1 million for a new park in the eastern portion of the town.
*$145,000 for new park equipment at Conbraco Park.
*$1,980,067 to construct 6,022 square feet of new police facilities
*$375,000 for new computer hardware and software.
*New fire station, $3,000,000
*Fire station expansion and radio system expansion, $831.281
*New fire truck, $950,000
*New ladder truck, $1,050,000
*New fire truck, $919,188
*$2 million for new 12-inch water line
*$4 million for new force main.
State law also allows school districts to consider impact fees. The Chesterfield County School Board has not had any official discussion on how to accommodate the increased enrollment as a result of new residential development.