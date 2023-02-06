Pageland Elementary second quarter honor rolls
All A Honor RollThird grade: Levi Espinoza, Aiden Griffin, Nahla Howard, Jacion Jordan, Dalton Nelson, Dakota Parks, Jairo Salinas, Noelia Salinas-Casiano
Fourth grade: Isabella Bernecky, Lacaria Blakeney, Myia Clark, Kyran Clyburn, Aaliyah Lockhart, Shelby Mccormick, Kawhi McManus, Isaiah Medellin, Aurianna Price, Lucas Purser, Ashley Quintanilla-Coreas, Annelisse Reyes, Miley Ross
Fifth grade: Nabria Allsbrooks , Michaels Avanda, Erick Ayala, Ja’Mion Doster, Brighton Gordon Amarri Hubbard, Tatum McCoy, Aiden Parker,
Alonso Rios, Ximena Sanchez, Abigail Snow, Loyal Turner, Kamari Wright
A-B Honor RollThird grade: Angel Avalos, Jadore Blakeney, Cali Brock, Colton Byrd, Kyra Clyburn, Jada Covington, Jay’Cion Covington, Addison Dix, Lucy Echeverria, Ezequiel Espinoza, Hadley Evans, Jazarion Faulkner, Carter Gill, Brionna Houston, Chyna Johnson, Destiny Johnson, Dakota Jones, Aubri Jordan, Justin King, Maleah Lindsey, Mark Lockhart, Khaziya McClellan, Kameron Miller, Kaleigha Rivers, Delainie Taylor, Dream Thomas, Adrian Villanueva Guevara, Daevon Wright, Febe Zuniga-Tomas
Fourth grade: Bushra Almontaser, Greenlee Brewer, Da’Shauna Clyburn, Ja’Naye Crowder, Kaylie Deason, Brayan Diaz Jimenez, Hallie Dozier, Jaden Funderburk, Josue Hernandez-Olmos, Gemma Houston, Aubree Kennedy, Alissa Mc Williams, Jonathan Medlin, Angelique Mendoza, Aubriel Miller, Ayreiona Miller, Austyn Mills, Jaxson Moser, Izan Lopez, Terrell Ruben, Victoria Sherrin, Za’Kari Sutton, Niomi Tovar, Celeste Villacillo Gomez, Bibiana Zuniga-Tomas
Fifth grade: Jaliyah Allen, Payton Avery, Jaron Bernecky, Naquavis Burns, Payton Cash, Kylie Chambers, McKenzie Chapman, Carter Cook, Logan Eason, Kwentin Evans, Kendall Griffin, Keith Hamilton, Adrianna Lockhart, Liliana Martinez, Carlee Meade, Eleazar Munoz-Rayes, Semaj Reid, Dustin Resendiz, Criztian Rosales, Dayana Tenorio, Braxton Usher, Aislinn Vargas, Gabriel Walters