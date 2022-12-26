Judging for the Pageland Garden Club’s Christmas Home Decorating contest was held Monday, Dec. 19.
Winners for each category were announced on Dec. 20.
Best Overall: Jason and Erin Evans
Best Overall Second Place: Jeremy and Ashley Lear
Best Overall third place: Ray Bundrick
Best Door: Tim and Neil Griffin
Best Door second place: Sarah Jordan
Best Door third place: Ed and Donna List
Children’s Choice: Mitchell and Jessica Wallace
Spirit of Christmas: Joe and Elaine Robertson