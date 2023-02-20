The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Chesterfield County man in a dog fighting investigation, according to a release by the organization.
SLED reports Derwayne Terry Miller Sr., 43 of Pageland was charged with 22 Misdemeanor counts of Ill Treatment of Animals, three Felony counts of Ill Treatment of Animals and 23 counts of Animal Fighting.
According to the arrest warrant, On Feb. 6, 2023, the defendant violated the Animal Fighting and Baiting Act by owning one pit bull mix dog for the purpose of training and engaging in dog fighting.
The warrant stated investigators found treadmills, spring poles for training equipment, flirt poles, at-home wound treatments, syringes and medications, a scale consistently used before dog fights and dogs with scarring consistent with dog fighting.
SLED reports Miller has one prior conviction for dog fighting in 2014.
In the arrest warrant affidavit, it stated Miller owned the puppy and housed it in a kennel with eight other puppies, with only one doghouse to share. Reportedly, there was little to no hay inside to keep the animals warm. The affidavit stated the defendant admitted two puppies had frozen to death one month prior, and nothing had changed for the remaining animals.
Deputies from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) partnered with SLED in the joint operation. In addition to the charges by SLED, the CCSO charged Miller, Sr. with possession with intent to distribute Marijuana and Schedule I-II pills, possession of Schedule IV drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.
SLED agents also charged Miller’s son, Derwayne Terry Miller, Jr., with Obstructing Justice.
Both Miller Sr. and Miller Jr. were booked at the Chesterfield County Detention Center.