The Pageland branch of the NAACP is holding meetings Thursdays and Fridays at the Pageland Community Library for people who need help with housing stability and other services.
The program, which is expected to run until December, will accept walk-ins and appointments from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each of the two days.
Services focus on eviction and housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords and tenants, survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking, individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rental assistance.
Requirements for participants include personal identification such as a driver’s license, photo ID or voter’s registration card; proof of lease, such as a current/expired tenancy agreement, or a landlord certificate; and proof of income, such as a pay stub, SSA, or unemployment documents.
To make appointments, call 980-328-5040.
The library is located at 109 W. Blakeney Street.