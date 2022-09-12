The Pageland branch of the N.A.A.C.P. is sponsoring a program for those in need of help with housing stability and other critical services.
According to the organization, the services included are: eviction and housing counseling, fair housing, mediation between landlords and tenants, survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking, individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rental assistance.
The Pop Up site will be held each Thursday and Friday until December at the Pageland Community Library and will accept walk-ins and appointments from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on the scheduled days.
Requirements for participants include personal identification (driver’s license, photo ID or voter’s registration card), proof of lease (current/expired tenancy agreement, or a landlord certificate) and proof of income (pay stub, SSA, or unemployment documents).
Appointments can be made in advance by calling 980-328-5040.
Pageland Community Library
Thursday and Friday until December.