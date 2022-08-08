Jimmy Horton, a 21-year old Pageland native, is among the young entrepreneurs using social media to launch his own business, Kingdom by Jimmy.
Jimmy Horton, a 21-year old Pageland native, is among the young entrepreneurs using social media to launch his own business, Kingdom by Jimmy.
His site has been active since January 2021.
As a teenager, Horton dressed in fashionable clothes and sunglasses and posted pictures of himself and his unique style on social media. His efforts resulted in exposure to people across the country.
Horton said his Christian faith helped him step out and start his own business.
“I accepted Christ as my Savior at a very young age,” Horton said. “I’ve grown to seek his will first in my life.”
Horton, a 2019 graduate of Central High School, said his initial business venture was supporting a friend in her entrepreneurial pursuits. He was encouraged by friends to start his own business.
Combining his love for fashion and his Christian faith, Horton started Kingdom by Jimmy. The business specializes in trendy eyeglasses.
Horton said customers can also get prescription glasses, reading glasses, sunglasses and various accessories.
Prices for reading eyeglasses and sunglasses are $20, $25 and $30. Prescription glasses range from $50 to $120. Eyeglass cases are $10, and eyeglass holders are $60.
The business also sells cuff links, tie clips, hand held fans, broaches, and earrings.
In his first entrepreneurial pursuit, Horton said he learned from a ministry he is connected with that “structure, stability and strategy are the pillars to level up our thinking, believing and living to have the life that God desires for us to have.”
Horton said he recently quit his job at CHESCO Services to go full time with his business.
For information about Kingdom by Jimmy, go to www.KingdomByJimmy.com.