The Pageland Players’ performance of To Broadway with Love Thursday, Feb. 9, was spectacular with so much talent and enthusiasm demonstrated.
The show was held at the Pageland Community Center. Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner and live performances of Broadway’s best love songs by students of Central High and members of the community.
Hannah McGuire, director for the Pageland Players and Choral Activities at Central, coordinated, the event. Hope Savage and T.J. McClellan were the hosts.
The show opened with McGuire singing the theme song from “The Little Mermaid,” which she said she has been singing since she was five years old.
Maddie Cook drew lots of smiles during the evening. Among her songs were Always True to You, from Kiss Me Kate; the Musical; and Funny Money, from Chicago, the Musical.
The Central High School Women’s Ensemble entertained with hit songs from Les Miserables, the Musical; Hamilton, the Musical; and Rent, the Musical.
Noah Lockhart mesmerized the audience with his singing of I Have Nothing, from The Bodyguard.
The youngest of the performers, Anna Cagle, a sixth grader, amazed the guests with her singing of Tightrope, from The Greatest Showman.
As always, Tori Brandon, along with Cook, excited the crowd with their performance of When He Sees Me, from the musical, Waitress.
Savage and Selena Munoz’s performance of I Can Hear the Bells, from Hairspray, the Musical, was lots of fun for the crowd.
The group also enjoyed Savage’s performance of Hopelessly Devoted to You, from Grease, and Munoz’s singing of Screw Loose, from Cry-Baby.
Joycelyn Krest and McClellan also entertained everyone with By the Sea from Sweeney Todd.
McGuire’s performance of If I Were A Bell, from the musical, Guys and Dolls, was a huge hit as well.
Tickets for the show were sold out.
McGuire said she is very proud of all the Pageland Players has accomplished. The group plans to do a production during the summer.