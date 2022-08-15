In its simplest form, the musical “Hairspray” is about the consequences of a bad hair day.
In its simplest form, the musical “Hairspray” is about the consequences of a bad hair day.
But is it much more.
It is a fun, flashy return to the 1960s with all its pros — and cons.
It is about rockin’ around the clock, dancing and singing to the music.
It is about finding racial harmony.
It makes the case against bullying.
The overriding theme is learning to be yourself, and to own your talents.
For the members of the Pageland Players it has been a set of challenges met and a dream realized.
Hairspray is scheduled for Aug. 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Central High School gymnasium. The Aug. 21 performance has been moved to 4 p.m.
Director and Central music teacher Hannah McGuire has wanted to produce the show for several years. It almost happened, but became a COVID-19 pandemic victim.
This summer she decided to make it happen, calling students who had been in Central’s musicals and having a casting call for the community as well.
Leading roles went to Central veterans Hope Savage and Carson Mack
Savage is Tracy Turnblad, the big girl with the big hair that initially runs afoul of a school teacher. Turnblad pursues her dream to dance on Baltimore’s Corny Collins Show — a local version of American Bandstand.
Carson Mack is Link Larkin, Trunblad’s friend and love interest.
Timothy Griffin and John Lynn play Edna and Wilbur, Tracy’s parents.
Tori Brandon is Motormouth Maybelle, an R&B record producer. Seaweed Stubbs, played by Queston Sowell, is a big influence on Tracy.
Jocelyn Krest, as Velma Von Tussle, is the show’s antagonist, who tries to control all those around her.
McGuire said Hairspray is perfect for a local production because of the large cast — there are about 40 cast members. The large cast has actors of all ages, she said.
It is a challenge because of the number of set changes, lighting and it is “heavy, heavy into dance,” McGwire said.