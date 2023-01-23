Pageland Players to present dinner show
The Pageland Players will present To Broadway with Love, a dinner show on Feb. 9.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Pageland Players to present dinner show
The Pageland Players will present To Broadway with Love, a dinner show on Feb. 9.
The show will feature love songs from Broadway and a full dinner meal including: grilled chicken, green beans, roasted potatoes, bread and a dessert.
The event will start at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Pageland Community Center.
Tickets are $20 per person. For more information, call 704-324-1508 or email pagelandplayers@gmail.com.