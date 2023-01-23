Pageland Rescue has announced it is now offering medical training classes and certification to businesses, churches, civic organizations, groups or clubs.
The organization can train your members in CPR/AED, First Aid, Blood Borne Pathogens, and more.
Pageland Rescue is also offering professional level Basic Life Support and Emergency Medical Responder courses to fire departments, police departments, and other first responding agencies.
The organization will come to your location for training.
To learn more about how to schedule training for your organization or business, call at 843-680-4488, or send a message on social media.