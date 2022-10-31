Pageland suspect charged with murder

Pageland Police Officers responded to the 300-block of North Oak Street in reference to a shooting incident on Oct. 25.
Emergency responders arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital. The victim died from their injuries.
Arrested and charged with murder was Christin Ann Welch, according to Pageland Police.
She was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division assisted.
This incident was an isolated incident and the suspect was taken into custody upon officers arrival. Pageland Police said this incident did not pose a danger to the public.