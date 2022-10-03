To understand the many successes of Mack Nicholson, you must understand his motivation — his fear of failure.
It started on the family farm where he helped raise cows and pigs and plowed fields.
His wage was $2 a day, “when my dad paid me. 99% of the time he didn’t pay me,” Nicholson remembers.
His first “farm failure” was controlling the plow mules.
“The mules are not as dumb as you,” his dad told him. “Remember that ‘haw’ means left, write that on your wrist,” Nicholson remembers.
At 11, he lied about his age to become a “check boy” at retailer B.C. Moore.
As a “check boy,” Nicholson swept floors, ran errands and anything else asked of him. He worked on Saturday’s and earned $3.
After a year he was promoted to clerk with a raise to $4 and then put in sales where “I was too shy.”
His bosses “told me I needed to talk more. I started talking and have never shut up since,” Nicholson said.
From these meager beginnings, Nicholson would go on to become a successful entrepreneur, a car salesman, a festival promoter, a property owner and champion for preserving downtown Pageland.
Last Friday, Nicholson officially celebrated his, and his wife Mary Ann’s, retirement. Family and friends gathered at Polly’s Coffee and Ice Cream Shop to share memories.
Before that event, Mack and Mary Ann sat down with the Progressive Journal to share their memories, and true to his word, once Mack started talking, he didn’t stop.
B.C Moore store
Nicholson can trace many of his life lessons to the time he worked at the store at the corner of McGregor and Pearl streets.
About 1990, a fire destroyed the building that once housed the B.C. Moore store.
“The fire hurt,” Nicholson said, “That was my ‘home’ for the longest time.”
The building was boarded up, but that didn’t stop Nicholson from sneaking in to assess its condition. “It was part of my soul,” he said.
Nicholson used “my life savings” to purchase the building and renovate it.
Nicholson would eventually buy 12 downtown properties in an effort to help preserve the town’s history.
Two of his properties are among the most historic buildings in the town, the Blakeney Hotel and the former bank building at the corner of Maple and McGregor streets.
The car guy
For 20 years Nicholson sold cars in Monroe. He advertised in the Progressive Journal to lure customers to the Bob Mayberry dealership.
He remembers one sale that took all day in Wadesboro to finalize.
“Why did it take so long? I didn’t want to be fired. Whatever it took to make a sale,” he said.
But Nichols was more than a salesman. He was a car guy who wanted to have the fastest car.
His first car was a 1959 Chevy he purchased in 1963 when he was 17. He was too young to have the car title put in his name. He put it in his mother’s name.
A couple of years later, he purchased a 1965 Plymouth with a 385 cubic-inch engine, a four-speed manual transmission and bucket seats.
His fastest car was a 1968 Plymouth GTX, with a 426 cubic-inch hemi engine.
How fast could it go?
“The speedometer said 150,” Nicholson said, his voice implying he likely had gone faster.
M and M
Nicholson insists the first time he saw Mary Ann was when she was on a passing school bus.
He found out her name and asked her out.
Mary Ann, who was either in eighth or ninth grade, remembers going to her mother and broaching the subject of dating.
Her response, said Mary Ann, was “if you don’t go out with Mack I’ll buy you a new dress this weekend.”
Mary Ann said she got the dress and wore it to her first date with Mack the next week.
Where did they go?
“We drove to Monroe and rode around,” she said.
Mack remembers “we were young, silly, and she was as pretty as a peach.”
Mack also had one troubling habit, he liked to double date. But double dating didn’t mean sharing an evening with another couple, Mary Ann said.
For Mack, double dating, meant picking one girl up at 6, returning her home at 9, and then picking up a different girl at 9:30, Mary Ann said.
That lead a break-up in the summer of 1967. After more conversations, they were back together.
Movie dates at he Pageland Theater were popular. Their favorite movies, however, were much different. Mary Ann’s favorite was “The Sound of Music.” Mack’s was “Beach Blanket Bingo.”
For many years Mack wanted to renovate the Pageland Theater. While it was torn down, the Nicholsons fulfilled their cinematic ambitions, renovating the Ball Theatre.
When Mary Ann decided “he was the one,” and they were married, she learned a lesson she had passed down to those who marry a Nicholson man.
“Marry a Nicholson and be prepared to have three or four jobs,” he said.
A Lifesaver
Mack Nicholson remembers hearing a crash near where they lived on Hornesboro Road. A pickup truck was involved in a two-car crash.
Nicholson ran to the truck, removing Charles Gulledge, then 22, from the pickup before the gas tank exploded.
For his action, Nicholson was awarded a lifesaver commendation by the Woodmen of the World.
Watermelon Festival
Resuming the Watermelon Festival may be the greatest legacy the Nicholsons will leave Pageland.
“It was a part of Pageland’s history,” Nicholson said. After several years without a festival, Nicholson said, “If no one else wanted to do it, I’ll do it myself.”
For the next 20 years the Nicholsons ran the festival, two years in downtown and 18 years at the farmers’ market on U.S. 601.
“We put our hearts into it,” they said. Often festival planning was done from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and “then it was back to our work.”
Mary Ann remembers being in charge of the parade. At one time it was 200 units and lasted two hours. It was one of the biggest festival parades in the South.
The festival memory that stands above all others for the Nichols was the year they sent watermelons to the Today Show, hoping to get a mention from Willard Scott.
They did and the message was broadcast internationally. The Nicholsons remember being told that people with Pageland ties learned of the festival while in Japan.