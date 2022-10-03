GREENVILLE — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has opened online voting for their Class of 2022.
This year’s ballot consists of 70 nominees of players, administrators, and coaches, including 10 Legacy nominees.
Among the nominees are Corey Miller, who played at Central and the University of South Carolina and the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Other nominees with regional ties include Albert Haynesworth of Hartsville, the University of Tennessee and the NFL; Bobby Engram, Camden, Penn State and the NFL, Sheldon Brown, Lewisville, the University of South Carolina and the NFL; Vonnie Holliday, Camden, the University of North Carolina and the NFL and Jimmy Satterfield, Lancaster and head coach at Furman.
Voting is done online at scfootballhof.org.
The first-round voting period through Nov.14, provides Hall of Fame members, football fans, and media members an opportunity to vote for up to four modern era nominees and one (1) legacy nominee either from the provided ballot or a “write-in” for the Class of 2022. The final round of voting will follow shortly after featuring the top names from the Nomination Round vote.