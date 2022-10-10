When Shere Catoe and Lisa Roberson bought the nursing home, formerly known as the Pageland Care Facility, Oct. 1 of last year., change was among their minds.
The facility at 206 S. Gum Street has a new name, Palmetto Oaks Residential Care Home.
New staff was hired.
New activities were scheduled.
Tiffany Gribbins, an account executive for Hospice of Lancaster and the Piedmont, said Palmetto Oaks and Springhill Assisted Living are among the care facilities she visits to lead crafts and other activities with the residents.
She recently did fall crafts with occupants of both facilities.
With the assistance of Gribbins, residents of Palmetto Oaks made pumpkins out of rolls of toilette tissue, fall fabric pieces and ribbons, and sticks gathered from outdoors.
Gribbins said by the time she had passed out the supplies, some residents had already wrapped cloth around the rolls of tissue and were ready to top them off with the sticks and ribbons.
Carl Wallace, a participant, gave his pumpkin to one of the employees whom he thought highly of.
The facility also has two sheepadoodle therapy dogs, Cash and Harvey.
Cash made his rounds with the residents and helped brighten up their day.
He visits the care facility Monday through Friday each week. Harvey is in training to visit with the residents.
Residents had smiles as they petted Cash. Cash seemed to enjoy himself as well.
Tammy Reese is director of Palmetto Oaks. Michelle Anthony is assistant director of the facility.