A new, long-term master plan for Pageland Parks and Recreation Department proposes a $15 million investment in existing and proposed parks.
The plan recommends:
$2.6 million to create a new railroad themed park with a small amphitheater and a playground with a splash pad. The theme is to pay
Blake Sanders of Studio Main presented the plan at the Dec. 6 council meeting. Sanders has been consulting with a steering committee, comprised of council members, residents, business leaders and the Pageland Chamber of Commerce.
The committee committee’s goal was to create “close-to-home” recreational opportunities for residents and improve the visual appeal of existing facilities.
No timetable was set for the plan. Blake proposed a set of short-, medium- and long-term goals so that the town is constantly working to improve its parks.
No funding was proposed. The town would likely seek grant funding. The chamber has talked with local industry leaders about funding certain park projects in return for naming rights.
The Steering committee recommended the town revise its housing standards to require that developers set aside land for “pocket parks.” Amending the standards would require a recommendation from the town’s Planning Commission and approval by Town Council. The practice is common in other S.C. jurisdictions.