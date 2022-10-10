Minor changes at Pageland’s three parks and the addition of a fourth in the Petersburg neighborhood could make a big difference in how residents spend their free time.
Blake Sanders of Studio Main, presented concepts for each of the parks at the Oct. 4 town council meeting.
The presentation followed session where residents were invited to give their input. Other than the mayor, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, and the media, only one person came to that meeting.
Sanders’ concepts were based on visits to each of the parks. So far, about 200 parks and recreation have been received.
Sanders said his vision is based on serving all ages, “from eight to 80.”
At Pigg Park, Sanders envisioned a large pavilion combined with an amphitheater. The basketball courts would be relocated within the park.
There town’s old water plant would not be demolished.
Refreshing the town pond would depend on how much the town council would commit to the project.
At Conbraco Park, Sanders proposed changes to attract more visitors.
He proposed creating a “grand entry” into the park, east of the Community Center. The entry would have a circle where visitors could be dropped off. There would be more trails and workout stations, some specifically for seniors. More shade trees were also proposed.
At Moore’s Park, he proposed eliminating most of the former alley that bisects the park. A portion of the alley would be used to create handicap access to the gazebo. The play area would have fencing parallel to existing roads. The fence between the gazebo and the playground would be removed.
The playground could have a “rubberized” playing surface, Sanders said.
A park with a picnic pavilion and playground was proposed for the Petersburg area, which is an “underserved” area from a recreation standpoint, Sanders said.
Sanders said his final recommendations should be made by December.