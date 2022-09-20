Paxton Media Group, the parent company of the Pageland Progressive Journal, announced on Aug. 29 it will acquire The Cleveland (TN) Daily Banner, The Cookeville (TN) Herald-Citizen, The Cartersville (GA) Daily Tribune News, the Chatsworth (GA) Times, and The Jasper (AL) Daily Mountain Eagle. The operations had been owned by Cleveland Newspapers, Inc. and Cookeville Newspapers, Inc., for more than 65 and 47 years respectively. Through those years, Cleveland Newspapers, Inc. have owned and operated daily newspapers in ten states.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Cleveland Newspapers and Cookeville Newspapers in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

