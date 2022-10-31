JEFFERSON — Mrs. Peggy Ann Kirkley Horton, age 81, entered into rest on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Graveside services were 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Carl Ritter and Joey Mangum. The family greeted friends immediately following the service in the Zion Hall.
Mrs. Horton was born June 26, 1941 in Jefferson, SC a daughter of the late Monroe and Nettie Mangum Kirkley. Mrs. Peggy was the kindest soul who always lived by the teachings of the Bible. She never spoke a harsh word about anybody. She was deeply devoted to her church, Zion United Methodist Church, and served in any way she could before her health declined. For over 40 years, she worked as a teller at The Bank of Jefferson where she thoroughly enjoyed greeting friends from Jefferson and the surrounding communities. She always had such a sweet smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were among her greatest joys. She also loved visiting with friends on the phone, walking for exercise, working in her yard on a beautiful day, and baking delicious home cooked meals for her loved ones. She had a heart for others, and her gentle spirit will always be remembered. No doubt there was a joyous reunion with all her loved ones who went on before her, especially her husband Garland, who was the love of her life.