Petersburg Primary Honor Rolls
All A Honor Roll
Second grade: Chandler Baker, Camden Blakeney, Marley Coyler,, Aurora Downey, Jada Drakeford, Isaiah Dunlap, Joseph Francesco, Tremayne Funderburk, Myrionna Leflore, Noah Louallen, Adriana Medelin, Roczen Mills, Jessi Nelson, Brittany Rodriquez Gonzalez, Kennedy Rollings, Temar Ruben, Mckenzie Sullivan, Tysen Strickland, Andrey Suyo, Myles Welch, Kendred Woods
A-B Honor Roll
Second Grade: Rylei Ardrey, Liana Bailey, London Baker, Eduardo Barajas, Livee Bembe, Faith Blakeney, Ja’kalyn Blakeney, Shakenzie Blakeney, Azalea Blount, Joshua Brand, Harland Brewer, Declan Brown, Brantley Cook, Lacie Dozier, Jackson Dunlow, Ayden Funderburk, Norah Gordon, Zurri Hall, Samantha Johnson, Dean Jordan, Alan Lopez-Castelan, Harper McDowell, Adela Mendoza, Braylon Miller, Bryson Moser, Emmalia Mullis, Kristian Neal, Jaleel Nivens, Dania Palacios-Fuerte, Celeste Peralta, Victoria Sanchez, Marlie Schofield, Uzziah Seegars, Holleigh Torrence, Ian Velazquez, Garrett Villamar, Brayden Zapata Reyes