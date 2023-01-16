The Pageland Planning Commission approved preliminary plans for the residential development of the Laney Farm property north of town on U.S. 601 at its Jan. 12 special meeting. The developer plans to build 504 single-family homes and 80 townhouses.

Initial plans call for the construction of 200 residences. Commercial development on the property is also planned, but will be covered by a separate site plan. The preliminary plan is the first of several steps the developer must clear to build on the property.

Trending Videos