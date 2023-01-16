The Pageland Planning Commission approved preliminary plans for the residential development of the Laney Farm property north of town on U.S. 601 at its Jan. 12 special meeting. The developer plans to build 504 single-family homes and 80 townhouses.
Initial plans call for the construction of 200 residences. Commercial development on the property is also planned, but will be covered by a separate site plan. The preliminary plan is the first of several steps the developer must clear to build on the property.
The preliminary plan comes as the Pageland Town Council and the Planning Commission consider a proposal to charge impact fees for new development. As proposed, the impact fee for a single-family home would be $8,317 for home and $2,988 for utilities. The proposed impact fee for multi-family development, such as the proposed townhouses, is $4,822 for the residence and $42,988 for the utilities. The impact fee is a one-time charge. It is possible for a developer to apply for a building permit now, to avoid the proposed fees.
The Planning Commission is reviewing the impact fee proposal and could vote on the fees later this month. The commission’s recommendation would then go to the Town Council. The council may vote on the proposed impact fees in February.