Local schools held “Prayer at the Pole” Wednesday, Sept. 28, in observance of the national prayer event.
Members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Central High, along with staff members and pastors from local churches, gathered at the school’s flagpole before school to pray for school safety throughout the county and state, peace among students, and cooperation among the community and staff.
Jennifer Dillon, FCA sponsor at Central, said the prayer event was the first one at the school in three years due to COVID-19.
David Oliver, Central student and FCA chaplain, said, “we’ve got a really tight knitted community here. This event shows togetherness.
“As Football Coach Shane Griffin says, we are one.”
Braelyn Oliver, Central student and co-captain of FCA, said the prayer event was necessary, since “we are not allowed to have God in school due to all of the laws.
“It’s important to come together to fellowship in Christ,” she said.
Braelyn Oliver read Biblical scriptures from Romans 12:11-12, “Never be lazy, but work hard and serve the Lord enthusiastically. Rejoice in our confident hope. Be patient in trouble, and keep on praying.”
The Rev. Scott Wilson, pastor of Jefferson First Baptist Church, encouraged the students to “keep your eyes on Christ this year.”
Rev. Scott prayed for a “hedge of safety” to be around the school. The Rev. Joel Dale, pastor of First Baptist Church of Pageland and guest speaker for the event, asked students to consider what they are passionate about.
“Find your passion and live that passion out for God,” Rev. Dale said. “God has made each one of us unique.”
Other area schools observing “Prayer at the Pole” included New Heights Middle and South Pointe Christian.