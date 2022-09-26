South Carolina’s status as a deregulated state means there is no cap on interest rates for consumer loans of more than $600.
That status, says Susan B. Berkowitz, an attorney with the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center, Columbia, is wrong.
“I was shocked to learn that S.C. laws allow lenders to charge whatever interest rates they want,” she said. “This is wrong.”
Berkowitz said South Carolina needs an interest rate cap of 36% inclusive of all fees.
Her remarks came at a recent High Cost Lending meeting.
The meeting was to educate residents about predatory lenders who use misleading and discriminatory practices to encourage borrowers to take out extremely high interest loans.
Berkowitz and Regina H. Moore, executive director of the S.C. Christian Action Council, conducted the meeting at Hopewell United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Jefferson.
Moore and Berkowitz said high cost lending is a problem in the state because it puts targeted residents in poverty. These residents usually cannot get loans at regular banks.
She said certain lenders, such as consumer loan companies, payday lenders, and auto title lenders, target communities of color and low income, charging them high interest rates and other fees with “unreasonable” payment terms that result in loss of property or constant borrowing.
“They don’t even check to see if you can pay the loan back,” Berkowitz alleged. “They don’t care.”
Berkowitz explained the types of high cost lenders.
- Payday lenders target people who live from paycheck to paycheck or are on a fixed income. After paying on the loan, the borrower doesn’t have enough money to live on. Therefore, the borrower must keep re-borrowing. The average borrower takes out about eight loans a year. Over a year’s time, their interest rate could end up being 391%, she said.
- Auto title lenders loan to borrowers who have clear titles. Loans will be more than $600 in order to legally charge high interest rates. If a borrower cannot repay the loan, the lender may offer to refinance the loan. The annual percentage rate for these loans may end up being 200 to 300%, she said. If you get behind, they may take your car.
- Consumer finance companies make loans to individuals. If the loan is under $600, the rate is governed by the S.C. Consumer Finance Act, usually at an interest rate between 70 to 90%.
Loans higher than that amount can be any rate the lender wants to charge — if the lender files a maximum rate with the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs and posts it in a place of business. The lender will often use a television, stereo or other similar property as collateral and will often charge credit insurance to protect themselves if the collateral is not available. If borrowers refinance after three months, they take what is owed and start charging interest all over again. They may also require expensive insurance.
Berkowitz alleged that most high cost lenders don’t follow consumer laws. She said they will harass you if you can’t pay back your loans. They think you don’t know the laws, she said.
She said the best place for people who cannot get a bank loan is a credit union. She said interest rates at credit unions are capped at 18% and there are not as many fees. To join a credit union, applicants must meet membership criteria.
Berkowitz said anyone suffering from predatory lending should call S.C. Legal Services (803-744-9430), which provides free non-criminal legal assistance to those who cannot afford it.
Berkowitz said voters should contact their state legislators to complain about high cost lending and ask them to cap interest rates at 36%.