Bishop Osco Gardin Jr. was presented the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by Dr. Kenneth Curry, left, on Nov. 12. Osco and his wife, J. Latricia Gardin, have served Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe for 27 years.

 Photo by ED COTTINGHAM

MONROE — Bishop Gardin Jr., senior pastor at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe, was recently presented with The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The letter from the White House recognizing his volunteer service opened with: “The American story depends not on anyone of us, not on some of us, but on all of us.”

