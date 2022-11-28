MONROE — Bishop Gardin Jr., senior pastor at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe, was recently presented with The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The letter from the White House recognizing his volunteer service opened with: “The American story depends not on anyone of us, not on some of us, but on all of us.”
The award was presented by Dr. Kenneth Curry, who spoke briefly to the crowd about his own story. People don’t always know what you are going through,” he said. “To look at me today you would never know that at one time in my life I was a homeless, disabled, military veteran,” Curry said, “but God, who else but God, could take you from being homeless to representing the highest office in the United States?”
Curry was in New York on Nov. 28. giving the same award to actor Denzel Washington.
It is a prestigious award, “and I tell everybody, don’t look for the award, let the award find you,” Curry said. “People don’t always see the wonderful works you do but whether or not people see it — God sees it.”
Bishop Gardin, Jr. and his wife of 39 years, J. Latricia Gardin, have served the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe for 27 years. His effort to help others includes work at the Friendship Home, the Union County Jail Life Skills Program and Atrium Health. He has been the Chaplain for the Monroe Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and is also Director of the New Convenant Community
Development Center, a nonprofit dedicated to community uplift and education.
Upon receiving the honor, Gardin said he was overwhelmed. “None of you have seen me cry, so I’m trying to keep it together,” he said. “If you had told me this was going to happen in my life, I never would have believed it, but it has. I strive in my life first and foremost that God will be pleased and that the work I do will speak for me.”
Gardin quoted Martin Luther King, Jr., “If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living has not been in vain.”
“I have lifetime friends here in Union County,” Gardin said. “Awesome people. I want you to know I sincerely love you and appreciate how you have partnered with me as we have tried to do what the Lord has called us to do.”
The letter from the White House concluded with: “By sharing your talent and passion, you are helping to discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face, solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope, light and love. Hope for our future, light to see our way forward and love for one another. Through your service you are providing all three. On behalf of the American people, I extend my heart felt appreciation for you, for your volunteer leadership and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.” The letter was signed by Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States.