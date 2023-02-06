Mayor Jason Evans is advocating a go-slow approach as Pageland evaluates what is the best way to pay for government service as the town’s population grows.
Mayor Jason Evans is advocating a go-slow approach as Pageland evaluates what is the best way to pay for government service as the town’s population grows.
Evans want to make sure the town council considers all its options.
“It could be fees, it could be through contracts or it could be a hybrid,” Evans said.
Evans want the council to take its time as it studies its options. “We have one opportunity to get this right.”
Evans’ advice comes as the town council considers charging developers “impact fees” to offset some of the cost of town services required by new residents and businesses. Pageland is on the cusp on what could-be record setting growth. The proposed development of the Laney farm property on US 601 north of town alone could double the population of Pageland.
At last week’s Planning Commission meeting, developer Greg Williams said if the proposed impact fees are adopted “you won’t have any growth.” The Chesterfield County Economic Development Office also opposed the proposed impact fees for industrial development, saying it will “price Chesterfield County out of the market…Pageland won’t get their ‘slice of the pie’ because there won’t be any new pie unless we are competitive.”
The Economic Development office noted the county is at a disadvantage with neighboring North Carolina counties. The “effective” industrial tax rate in Union County is .58% and .77% in Anson County. Chesterfield County’s rate is 2.06%.
As proposed, single-family residential and commercial businesses would pay the highest impact fees, $5,317 per house and $9,128 per business.
Revenues from the fees can fund “capital” purchases such as new fire trucks, new park land or new building construction. It can not be used for renovating current facilities or to pay salaries. The town must adopt a capital improvements plan budget and spend the impact fees within three years.
The town’s Planning Commission has recommended the impact fees.
At that meeting, the possibility a developer could purchase all of building permits needed before impact fees take place. A developer could do that but would have to start construction on the permits within six months, according to state law.
The fees are on tonight’s town council agenda. Evans does not expect a vote tonight. A first reading could be held in March, he said. With a second reading and a public hearing later in the month. The council is required to hold two readings and a public hearing before a final vote. Evans said the council may consider three readings and a public hearing before a final vote.
Proposed
Residential $5,317
Multi-family $4,822
Industrial $1,259
Commercial $9,128
Office $4,051
Institutional $2,656
There are also impact fees on water and sewer, based on the size of the pipe.