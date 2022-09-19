Purple Clef venue available soon

The Purple Clef is a private event and entertainment venue that will soon be available for special events in downtown Pageland.
The venue is located in Polly’s Coffee and Ice Cream Shoppe at 218 W. McGregor St., Suite C. The venue has a purple theme and is decorated for the fall season. The venue is available for birthday parties, club gatherings, meetings, conferences, and other occasions.
Megan Nicholson said she and her father, Rodney Nicholson, owner of the business, both love the arts and entertainment industry.
“We wanted to bring the event and entertainment venue to Pageland for our local families to enjoy,” she said. “It is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and we are so excited to share our vision this fall.”
Megan Nicholson is responsible for scheduling live entertainment, while her father will handle the private event planning.
Megan Nicholson said the venue will offer a variety of entertainment options and performers.
“We will have themed nights to cater to all of our communities’ interests,” she said.
Megan Nicholson said rates for renting the spot will be announced once it formally opens.
For details about the event venue, call 843-675-5050.