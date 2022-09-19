Purple Clef venue available soon

Megan Nicholson of the Purple Clef

 VANESSA BREWER-TYSON/Progressive Journal.

The Purple Clef is a private event and entertainment venue that will soon be available for special events in downtown Pageland.

The venue is located in Polly’s Coffee and Ice Cream Shoppe at 218 W. McGregor St., Suite C. The venue has a purple theme and is decorated for the fall season. The venue is available for birthday parties, club gatherings, meetings, conferences, and other occasions.

