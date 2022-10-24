The number of those planning to celebrate All Saints’ Eve is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels with 69% of consumers participating, according to the National Retail Federation.
Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion.
On average, consumers expect to spend $100 on average for Halloween candy, décor, cards and costumes. This amount is the second highest in the federation’s scare-day survey’s history.
- Handing out candy (67%),
- Decorating their home or yard (51%),
- Dressing up in costume (47%),
- Carving a pumpkin (44%) Anyone carving a watermelon?
- One in five plan to dress their pet up in a costume.
Favorite Halloween candy in South Carolina
1. Butterfingers (100 calories in a fun-sized bar)
2. Skittles (43 calories for 10 pieces)
3. Candy Corn (7.5 calories per kernel)
Favorite Halloween costume in South Carolina?
- Popular pop culture costume is Harley Quinn, a DC Comics character portrayed in recent superhero films by actress Margot Robbie.
- A pirate is the traditional costume.
(McGregor Street, from Cedar Lane to Sycamore Street and 100 blocks of Pearl Street will be blocked off by the Pageland Police Department for the safety of the children.)
- Door to door trick or treating
- Make sure your porch light is on if you want trick or treaters.
- For children 12 and under.
- Town’s Recreation Department’s Halloween Walk
- Trick or treating throughout the town