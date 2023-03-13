Q.Touches joins Salon Static team

Q.Touches is a new barber shop that joined the Salon Static team at 105 N. Pearl St. last month.
The business offers haircuts, line-ups, hair washes, hair styling, and designs for men, women and children.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Q.Touches is a new barber shop that joined the Salon Static team at 105 N. Pearl St. last month.
The business offers haircuts, line-ups, hair washes, hair styling, and designs for men, women and children.
Queston Sowell, owner, said his shop has an atmosphere of “cleanliness, sharpness, and creativity.”
Sowell, a 2018 graduate of Central High, said he had an interest in cutting hair at an early age.
“I started out first by cutting my own hair when I was 12,” he remarked. “Then I started cutting my friends and classmates’ hair.”
After graduating from high school, Sowell attended barber school at Thompson and Sons Barber College in Florence and then at Just for Me Barber College in Charlotte. He was licensed through both schools.
He said his customers so far have been mainly from Chesterfield County. On some occasions, he has had people come in from other places in both of the Carolinas, he noted.
Sowell said his prices are comparable with other barber shops in the area. Business hours are by appointment only, except for walk-in Wednesdays. Walk-in Wednesday hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, visit the business website at qtouches.square.website.