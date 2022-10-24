A quick start by Buford powered them to a 33-8 win over Cheraw.
The win puts Buford at 8-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-2A play, setting up Friday season-ending rivalry with Andrew Jackson, which is 4-0 in the region and in first place.
“They are really good,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi. “They are putting up 50, 60, 70 points in the region. We have our work cut out.”
Against Cheraw, Buford scored 20 first quarter points.
“We got out to a good start,” Susi said. “That helped. Our first three drives we scored. That helped us.”
Buford senior quarterback Brody Sanders ran for 27 yards with 8:44 left in the first quarter for a touchdown. About 90 seconds later, Sanders hit Jamari Hough on a 71-yard pass to extend the lead to 14-0.
The scoring slowed until about a minute left in the first quarter when Aaron Morris ran in from 7 yards out for Buford’s third score of the quarter.
In the second quarter, Buford put together a 12-play drive ended with a 24-yard field goal by Christian Griffin. He added 40-yard field goal later in the game.
Cheraw scored its only points on a 7-yard run by Zay Brown and a two-point conversion.
“It’s the first time we have been shutout in the first half in a while,” said Cheraw coach Andy Poole. “We couldn’t do anything to save ourselves.”
(The last time Cheraw was scoreless at the half was in 2020 in a 24-12 loss to North Central.)
Cheraw hosts Chesterfield on Friday. It’s the annual Battle of the Bell for the schools. The winner will finish fourth in the region and qualify for the AA playoffs, likely playing at Marion.