Recycled oyster shells needed

Recycled shells are quarantined, bagged, and planted by volunteers along South Carolina shorelines to rebuild the state’s oyster reefs.

 SCDNR photo

CHARLESTON — The Eastern oyster is one of South Carolina’s most treasured coastal species.

South Carolina has a critical shortage of the oyster shell that’s needed to replenish the state’s oyster reefs. Just a fraction of the oysters consumed in South Carolina are recycled — which means the state must purchase increasingly scarce, out-of-state shells to meet its planting quotas.

Trending Videos