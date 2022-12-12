Recycled oyster shells needed

CHARLESTON — The Eastern oyster is one of South Carolina’s most treasured coastal species.
South Carolina has a critical shortage of the oyster shell that’s needed to replenish the state’s oyster reefs. Just a fraction of the oysters consumed in South Carolina are recycled — which means the state must purchase increasingly scarce, out-of-state shells to meet its planting quotas.
To motivate more oyster recycling, Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg, declared Nov. 22 as Oyster Recycling Day.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (biologists and city of Charleston staff hope to motivate more recreational harvesters, backyard roasters and restaurants to recycle their shells. More than 30 public drop-off sites across the state and participating restaurants from Greenville to Charleston make it easy for South Carolinians to make a difference.
“When we talk about preserving what makes Charleston so special, we mean not only our cobblestone streets and classical architecture, but the unmatched beauty of our natural environment as well,” said Tecklenburg. “That is why I’m grateful to SCDNR for their commitment to important initiatives like this, and proud of our city staff’s work in support of those efforts.”
Oysters are hard-shelled mollusks that grow together in reef structures, and they play a critical role in South Carolina’s coastal economy, environment and culture. Reefs provide clean water through filtering, a natural barrier to protect coastal homes and communities from storms, a sustainable food resource and habitat to countless other marine species.
South Carolina’s coast is dotted with archeologically important shell mounds, a testament to the fact that humans have harvested and enjoyed the bivalves for thousands of years.
Winter in the Lowcountry is synonymous with oyster roasts, and many South Carolinians enjoy harvesting the oysters themselves.
But oyster reefs need continual replenishment in order to remain sustainable — and the best way to provide that replenishment is by planting clean, quarantined oyster shells along the shoreline, which provides the preferred growing surface for baby oysters.
As oyster populations have declined in some parts of the country and competition for shells has increased, sourcing enough oyster shells to replant South Carolina’s reefs has become a challenge.
By recycling your shells, you can make a difference toward a healthy future for these iconic Lowcountry resources.