CHERAW — American Red Cross announced its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family in Cheraw after their Virginia Ave. home was damaged by a fire Saturday (Jan 21).
According to a press release by Red Cross, the organization is helping five people by providing financial assistance for their immediate needs; such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to other needed resources.
The American Red Cross reminds residents that as we are entering the coldest months of the season, the threat of home fire deaths is very real and offers the following tips regarding the use of space heaters.
- Make sure space heaters are three feet away from anything that can burn: furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains.
- Keep children and pets away so they do not get burned.
- Make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.
- It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord. Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.
