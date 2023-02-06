Robert “Mack” Nicholson, also known as “Mr. Pageland,” will be remembered as one who loved his family, the Lord, and his town.
Nicholson died Thursday, Jan. 26, while surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life funeral service for him was held Monday, Jan. 30, at the Pageland Community Center.
During the funeral service, the Rev. Rodney Nicholson, eulogist and oldest son of Mack and Mary Ann Nicholson, said there are “precious memories” of his father that will help the family endure the sorrow of losing him.
“He wasn’t perfect,” Rev. Nicholson said. “But he was perfect for all of us.”
In his remarks to the family, Joe Crawford, a longtime friend of Mack, said “God is always in charge.”
Crawford shared brief stories of how he worked in the watermelon fields with Mack.
“Back then we had mules instead of tractors,” Crawford said. “There were some hard times, but we came up as a family.”
Matthew Nicholson, grandson, read heart-felt notes from the grandchildren to “Papa” or “Grandpa.” Hearing the messages put smiles on many faces of the congregation.
Russell Nicholson said his dad was the “Pageland version of Walt Disney.”
“He never stopped promoting his town,” Russell Nicholson said. “Come rain or shine, we would put various signs up all around town.”
Ryan Nicholson said his dad used a lot of proverbs with the brothers as they were growing up to try and “keep us straight.”
“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” and “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” were two proverbs Ryan Nicholson remembered the most.
He said his father was like “the biggest tree in the woods.”
“There will never be another like it,” Ryan Nicolson said. “Something great has been lost in the forest.”
Granddaughter Meagan Nicholson sang “Turn Turn Turn,” by the Byrds, as she played along with the guitar. The song refers to biblical scriptures from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, “To everything there is a season.”
In his message, Rev. Nicholson read from Psalm 23, assuring the family and friends that “we are not alone, for the Lord is our shepherd, and he will meet all of our needs.”
“Only through him are we victorious,” he declared. “It’s a good thing to work hard, but it’s more important that we know Jesus as our Lord and Savior.”
Red, white and green bows, wreaths and banners are displayed downtown by local businesses, members of the Pageland Garden Club and Historical Society, the Chamber of Commerce, and Michelle Melton as a salute to Mack for his work in bringing the Pageland Watermelon Festival back in 1982.
Among his other contributions to the town, Mack revived the Pageland Farmers Market in 1981, restored several businesses downtown, and reopened The Ball Theatre in 2016. He also made efforts to restore the Blakeney Hotel. He supported the Pageland Garden Club in their projects for the town and was a member of the Pageland Historical Society.
During his retirement celebration in September, Mack was presented a plaque honoring him as Honorary Mayor Emeritus of the Downtown Pageland Historic District.
Mack will be remembered as an avid farmer (especially of watermelons), a sharp car salesman, a successful business owner, and a faithful community leader.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Ann, of 54 years; his four sons, Rodney, Jason, Ryan and Russell; his grandchildren, great grandchildren, a brother, two sisters, and many other family members and friends.