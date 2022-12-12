This week has started the new legislative session as I was sworn in as the representative from District 53.
Committee assignments include the Labor, Commerce, Industry Committee and the State Rural Infrastructure Committee, a key player in SC Rural growth.
I was elected as Vice Chairman of the House Resolutions and invitations Committee.
Protection of students and staff on Disabled busses by mandating school districts provide knowledge to drivers and attendants for the busses with restrained students. We must protect those who cannot protect themselves.
Free Concealed weapon permit/ ID to certain retired;Law enforcement. This bill does simply says “thank you” to the retired officers by allowing them to have a CWP given to them by the state.
Lifetime hunting and fishing license for children adopted in South Carolina. This bill gives new parents the ability to apply for a free lifetime hunting and fishing license for the child if the child was adopted in South Carolina.
Dividing the S.C. Department of Health and Enviornmental Control into two separate agencies. This is a bill that I drafted three years ago which splits DHEC into two separate agencies, Health and Environmental.
DHEC has grown so large and so fast that it appears the rural areas are left behind.
There is no reason why residents must wait months for a septic tank permit or spend extra thousands of dollars to get the permit done by an outside agency.
DHEC is a top heavy organization who has great field level staff.
County Veterans Affairs officer remain as county employees. This is critical to rural South Carolina. SC. Last year the S.C. House passed this bill but the state Senate failed act on it.
We do not need to turn veteran affairs service to a state agency. If veterans affairs is moved to a state agency there is the potential that veterans offices will be moved from rural counties.
Tax exemption on atv/utv when purchased out of state and have already paid out-of-state taxes on the purchase. There is no reason residents should play taxes twice. We need to work on the use tax here in SC. This tax hurts border county citizens more than anyone else in the state.
Allowance UTV to use roads with proper insurance and requirements. District 53 is loosing out on thousands of dollars in revenue due to this in SC. The House has passed this bill but the S.C. Senate apparently doesn’t believe the state residents are capable of driving these vehicles as they have failed to pass this bill.
Protect rural high school sports program by mandating an equal playing field between public schools and private schools. Both types of schools MUST follow the same rules.
The way the playing field is set up now it is designed so that small rural schools like ours will never have a chance.
Playing by the same set of rules means no recruiting, no classes that teach sports, creating a work around of the practice rules.
Richie Yow
843-623-5001
richardyow@schouse.gov
Chesterfield, Darlington and Lancaster