The annual South Carolina Farmer Resource Rodeo is back — virtually, for now — after a 2-year pandemic break to offer farmers an opportunity to learn about useful resources for their business and connect directly with provider representatives.

On Friday (Sept. 9) Clemson Cooperative Extension’s S.C. New and Beginning Farmer Program (SCNBFP) will host the online event, which targets the needs and interests of aspiring, new, beginning and small- to medium-scale farms.

