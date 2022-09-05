The annual South Carolina Farmer Resource Rodeo is back — virtually, for now — after a 2-year pandemic break to offer farmers an opportunity to learn about useful resources for their business and connect directly with provider representatives.
On Friday (Sept. 9) Clemson Cooperative Extension’s S.C. New and Beginning Farmer Program (SCNBFP) will host the online event, which targets the needs and interests of aspiring, new, beginning and small- to medium-scale farms.
The $25 registration fee for this full-day event includes a digital directory of all participating agencies.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring back the Resource Rodeo,” says Ben Boyles, SCNBFP director. “Farming can often seem like a solitary occupation, and farmers are not always aware of the vast number of resources available to them. Through this event, we are not only able to introduce famers to invaluable sources of assistance, but give them opportunity to connect directly with resource representatives.”
The day will include five blocks of presentations from more than 40 organizations. Presentations will be delivered in a speed-round format, where each speaker will deliver a brief overview of their organization and services, and each session will be followed up with a 30-minute Q&A session where attendees will be able engage with providers one on one.
“With the average age of South Carolina farmers now up to 59 years, we put our state’s largest industry at risk if we do not invest efforts into encouraging and training the next generation of successful agripreneurs,” Boyles said. “At a time when consumer demand for local, high-quality, nutritious farm products is on the rise, there is tremendous opportunity for rural economic development through a thriving local farm and food system.”