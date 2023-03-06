RUBY — Ross J. Harris, 81, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Davidson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Chesterfield. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
He was born March 9, 1941, in Lancaster, to the late Rufus and Lillie Mae McIllwain Harris.
Survivors: his wife, Betty M. Harris; daughter, Gwendolyn McCoy, Chesterfield; son-in-law, Rolan Edwards, Bronx,
NY; grandchildren, Daniel Edwards, Atlanta, GA; Naomi Edwards and Rebecca Edwards, Bronx, NY; brother, Odell (Vanessa) Harris, West Orange, NJ; sisters, Annie Jean (Rev. Howard) Cureton, Heath Springs, and Laverne (Willie) Reed, Matthews, NC; sisters-in-law, Geraldine (John) Rawlson, York; and Elnora Richardson, Hampton, VA; foster child, Walter Streater, Morven, NC; godchildren, James N. Sweeney, Jr., Greensboro, NC; and Shalah S. Sweeney, Florence.
Services were rendered by Flemming Funerals-Chesterfield.
E-condolences may be sent to the family at www.flemmingfunerals.com.