All A Honor Roll
Second grade
Second grade
Julee Bouknight, Georgia Campbell, Scarlett Chapman, Payton Davis, Kaydan Griggs, Mark Hair, Hunter Hendrix, Easton Morton, Ella Claire Sellers, Emma Stegall, Aubree White
Third grade
Mari Burch, Zariah Coates, Jacob Faulkenberry, KyAnne Gulledge, Wade Johnson, Matthew Keziah, Lily Maye, Corbin Poplin, Sadie Rivers, Charlee Mae Sellers, Nataleigh Sellers, Jaleigh Sinclair, Jackson Steen, Kingston Williams, Antonio Washington-Paige
Fourth grade
Laken Linton, Liam Ratliff, Paula Rollins, August Stancil, Cash Terry, Xander Whitt
Fifth grade
Arianna Allen, Rhett Leviner, Erin Livergood, Raylee Pigg, Olivia Rink, Emory Rivers, Shayla Rivers, Summer Southard
Second grade
Riggs Brock, Emma Deese, Brock Dixon, Jason Kirby, Wyatt McClain, Jackson Rivers, Harley Short, Ava Sweet, Maggie Teal, Jesse Thomas
Third grade
Benji Barfield, Nate Barkley, Alayna Cassidy, Lou Chavis, Destinee Davis, Carter Kerns, Spencer King, Catelynn Lockhart, Karmen Myers, Makayla Nivens, Wyatt Owen, Gatlin Treece
Fourth grade
Preston Allen, Diamond Archie, Wynton Bell, David Brown, Alivia Burgess, Jacob Caldwell, Jaiden Campbell, DJ Chavis, Coan Faulk, Cash Gainey, Jazzmyne Garcia, McKenlee Hannah, Tanner Melton, Lucas Miles, CJ Parker, Lidomar Ramirez, Jozalyn Rivers, Emory Rollins, Tyler Russell, Emery White, Harlie Whitt
Fifth grade
Aaliyah Archie, Malakai Bellflower, Kamille Bowen, Carolina Gainey, Braylan Hannah, Gabe Huntley, Sadie Usher