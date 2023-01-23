The global discussion during the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council meeting Friday, Jan. 20, focused on how the S.C. Human Affairs Commission, SCHAC, handles public complaints about unlawful discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.
The SCHAC enforces laws such as the S.C. Human Affairs Law and the S.C. Fair Housing Law, and those of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD.
Ayana Crawford, Community Relations consultant for the SCHAC, said the agency’s mission is to eliminate and prevent unlawful discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. She said there has been a rise in unlawful discrimination cases throughout the state.
Crawford stressed that citizens of the state cannot be denied employment on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age (age 40 and above), and disability. She said citizens can file an employment complaint with the SCHAC within 300 days of the date of the alleged violation. After 300 days, the complaint would then be waivered to the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, EEOC, for processing. If the issue is covered under the law, the agency will write a complaint, which must be signed and notarized by the complainant. As the case is being investigated, the investigator will attempt to negotiate a settlement.
She said it is against the law to discriminate in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, physical or mental disability, or family status (families with children under 18 years of age). The law involves the sale, rental, and financing of residential housing. The dwellings covered under the law include apartments, houses, mobile homes, vacant residential lots, beach rentals, nursing homes, group homes, and seasonal facilities, such as housing for migrant workers.
Crawford said a housing complaint must be filed with 180 days of the alleged violation, or filed with HUD within one year.
Public accommodations include handicap parking, ramps and rails, and the use of service animals. Public accommodation complaints must be filed within 180 days of the alleged violation.
Elizabeth Perkins, a representative with the Intake division of SCHAC, said her department receives citizens’ complaints of discrimination. She described the steps of the Intake process from the completion of a questionnaire and other forms, an interview (if necessary), to the dual filing with the EEOC and the final investigation.
Deborah Thomas, director for the Fair Housing division of the SCHAC, said HUD laws enforce Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act, The American Disability Act (ADA), and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. She said her department mostly deals with Title VIII.