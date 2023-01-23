S.C. Human Affairs Commission

Representatives of the S.C. Human Affairs Commission participated in a global discussion presentation during the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council meeting Friday, Jan. 20. Pictured, from left, are Elizabeth Perkins of the Intake division; Deborah Thomas, director of the Fair Housing division; and Ayana Crawford, Community Relations consultant.

 VANESSA BREWER-TYSON/Progressive Journal

The global discussion during the Chesterfield County Coordinating Council meeting Friday, Jan. 20, focused on how the S.C. Human Affairs Commission, SCHAC, handles public complaints about unlawful discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

The SCHAC enforces laws such as the S.C. Human Affairs Law and the S.C. Fair Housing Law, and those of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD.

