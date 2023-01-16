The Sandhill Volunteer Fire Department gave out numerous awards during its Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church in Jefferson.

The Fireman of the Year award was awarded to Thomas “J” Catoe. S.C. State Representative Richie Yow presented the award to Catoe. He also received first pick among the Chief Awards. Sandhill VFD Chief Tommy Catoe presented the award to his son.

