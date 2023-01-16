The Sandhill Volunteer Fire Department gave out numerous awards during its Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church in Jefferson.
The Fireman of the Year award was awarded to Thomas “J” Catoe. S.C. State Representative Richie Yow presented the award to Catoe. He also received first pick among the Chief Awards. Sandhill VFD Chief Tommy Catoe presented the award to his son.
Recipients of the various awards listed below.
Appreciation Award1. Speaker of the House- Jay Lucas
2. District 3 Former Councilman — Al Johnson
3. Sandhill Board Chairman- Dwight Johnson
4. Chesterfield County E911- Dispatch (2400)
10 Year Service Award1. Firefighter Kevin Lee
2. Firefighter Billy Moore
20 Year Service Award1. Secretary -Tammy Withrow
2. Assistant — Chief Kyle Threatt
3. Safety Officer — Roger Smith
Response to Automatic Aid 20221. High Point Fire District, receiving the award was Chief Bill Busse.
2. Ruby Mount Croghan Fire Department, receiving the award was Chief Robert Hancock.
3. Pageland Fire Department, receiving the award was Chief Tommy Rivers.
Chief Award1. Lieutenant — Bill Porter
2. Firefighter — Michael Spell
3. Junior Firefighter — Jessie Melton
4. Captain — Thomas J Catoe
Junior Firefighter Award1. Junior Firefighter — Jessie Melton
Call Response Award1. Chief — Tommy Catoe (173 of 213), presented by Dwight Johnson. chairman of the Sandhill VFD Board
2. Firefighter — Michael Spell (137 of 213), presented by Johnson.
3. Safety Officer — Roger Smith (135 of 213), presented by Johnson.
Fireman Of The YearCaptain — Thomas J Catoe
Incoming Sheriff for Chesterfield County Cambo Streater and S.C. Rep. Cody Mitchell were also acknowledged during the event.
Sandhill VFD officers for 2023 are Chief — Tommy Catoe, assistant chief — Kyle Threatt, training captain — Thomas J Catoe, equipment captain — Justin Leaird, training lieutenant — JT Price, equipment lieutenant — Bill Porter, safety officer — Roger Smith, assistant safety officer — Monty Floyd, Chaplin — Rev. Kyle Oliver, secretary/treasurer — Tammy Withrow.
Chief Catoe said the Sandhill VFD does an excellent job in supporting each other. He said volunteers of the department could not do the job they do without the support of their families.
During the event, Chief Catoe presented each of the firefighters and junior firefighters with gifts from the department in appreciation for their service.
Door prizes for the awards banquet were provided by Sportsman Paradise in Pageland. The meal was catered by Southern Palmetto Catering.