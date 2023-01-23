The Sandhill Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash Thursday, Jan. 19, involving two commercial semi trucks at the intersection of Hwy. 151 Bypass and Hwy. 903 near Jefferson.

Sandhill Squad 1, Rescue 1, Engines 101 and 201 arrived at the location to find one of the trucks overturned with a person entrapped inside. Emergency responders extricated the person within approximately 45 minutes.

