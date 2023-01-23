The Sandhill Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash Thursday, Jan. 19, involving two commercial semi trucks at the intersection of Hwy. 151 Bypass and Hwy. 903 near Jefferson.
Sandhill Squad 1, Rescue 1, Engines 101 and 201 arrived at the location to find one of the trucks overturned with a person entrapped inside. Emergency responders extricated the person within approximately 45 minutes.
The patient was administered care by Lifeguard EMS 3 and was transported by medical helicopter to Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia.
At the time, Sandhill Fire Dept. Chief Tommy Catoe said the patient was in critical but stable condition.
Emergency responders stayed on the crash scene until around midnight assisting with traffic control, debris removal and scene lighting.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene to assist in traffic control.
The incident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol, as well as the S.C. Department of Transportation.