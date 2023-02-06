Sandhill Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

Sandhill Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire Wednesday, Feb. 1, on Jackbone Hill Road in Jefferson.
High Point and Pageland fire departments were also dispatched to the location.
Sandhill FD Chief Tommy Catoe arrived on the scene and reported a single-wide mobile home had heavy fire conditions. With the help of High Point and Pageland, the fire was quickly brought under control. All of the units stayed at the location for an extended length of time completing overhaul and investigating.
No one was injured in the fire. South Carolina Law Enforcement and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.