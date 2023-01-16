Sandhill Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

Sandhill Fire Department and two local fire departments responded to a mobile home fire on Black Creek Church Road on Jan. 9.

 Photo contributed

Sandhill Fire Department, along with two other local fire departments, responded to a mobile home fire on Black Creek Church Road in Mt. Croghan on Monday, Jan. 9.

Sandhill, High Point, and Ruby-Mt. Croghan fire departments, along with Lifeguard EMS, were dispatched to the structure fire at approximately 3:51 p.m.

