Sandhill Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

Sandhill Fire Department, along with two other local fire departments, responded to a mobile home fire on Black Creek Church Road in Mt. Croghan on Monday, Jan. 9.
Sandhill, High Point, and Ruby-Mt. Croghan fire departments, along with Lifeguard EMS, were dispatched to the structure fire at approximately 3:51 p.m.
An engine and tanker from Sandhill Fire Department arrived and found that a mobile home was on fire, as well as two vehicles and two acres of grass and brush. Using numerous hose lines, firefighters started attacking the fires.
High Point Engine 51 placed a supply hose from the fire down the driveway to Black Creek Church Rd.
The Ruby-Mt. Croghan Fire Department set up a drop tank operation for water supply. Several firefighters from the three departments continued to arrive and assisted with fire attack and water supply.
Sandhill Fire Chief Tommy Catoe said there were no injuries during the fire and that the mobile home was a total loss. Catoe said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Catoe said the Red Cross is assisting the victim.