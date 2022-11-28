Sandhills Telephone Cooperative is givings its members a one-time, 50% credit on all broadband Members’ December bill statements.
Members who currently receive other discounts, such as ACP or Lifeline, will notice a credit of up to $10 above and beyond any credit they already receive.
The credit comes as Sandhill Telephone Cooperative continues to convert its broadband members to its network.
As of Nov. 1, Sandhills has connected more than 50% of its broadband members to fiber.
Sandhills has invested more than $65 million in the fiber network, connecting about 70% of the homes Sandhills served.
Approximately $20 million still need to be invested,
The network provides fiber speeds of up to 1 Gigabit service to homes and businesses with room for up to 10 Gigabit service.
Dedicated fiber has also been set aside for business customers to provide extra security for their needs as well as ensuring they can connect directly to other locations as necessary.
Earlier this summer, Sandhill earned the Smart Rural Community certification which recognizes our Cooperative as one of several communities across the nation that offers high speed broadband to the majority of our service territory. This recognition is important for economic development for rural communities to be competitive in attracting new businesses to our area.