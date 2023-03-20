The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a two-vehicle collision resulted in a fatality early Saturday morning (March 18) in Chesterfield County, north of Pageland.
According to the SCHP, at approximately 12:31 a.m., a 2013 Chevrolet van and a 2023 Peterbilt truck, pulling a trailer, were involved in an accident on U.S. 601 near Stateline Road.
The driver of the van died as a result of the accident and was the sole occupant in the vehicle. The driver of the truck was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
SCHP reported the van was traveling North on US 601. The driver of the truck was attempting a U-Turn to turn around on 601 when the van collided with the truck.
The Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office has not yet officially released the identity of the deceased, pending confirmation from a DNA test.
The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP.