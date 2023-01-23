SBA to hold event for small businesses
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will hold its SBA Resource Day on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SBA to hold event for small businesses
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will hold its SBA Resource Day on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The free event, which runs from 9 a.m. until 12 noon, will cover the SBA’s resources and financing programs to assist small businesses. Attendees will hear from SBA resource partners who provide free counseling and will learn about SBA-backed loan programs, disaster resources and other programs benefiting small businesses.
The event will be held the SPARK CENTER at the Tiger River Campus of Spartanburg Community College, 1875 East Main Street. Registration and information at https://scsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/315146
Tryouts for Shotcallerz Nation basketball program
Tryouts for Shotcallerz Nation basketball for boys program will be held Feb. 4-11 at Central High School, 200 Zion Church Road.
There will only be 5-8th grade teams this year. Tryouts for 5-6th graders are from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.; tryouts for 7-8th graders will be from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.