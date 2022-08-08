SCAC elects officers
Mary. D Anderson, Chesterfield County council member, was elected third vice president of the South Carolina Association of Counties at the association’s annual conference.
SCAC is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose membership includes all 46 counties in South Carolina. SCAC is the only organization representing county governments in the state.