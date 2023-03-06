This event gives new meaning to the phrase “book drive.”

When South Carolina residents visit the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles for driving or vehicle transaction needs between March 1 and 31, they can make a difference in communities throughout the state by donating a new early reader book to support the Original Six (O6) Foundation’s My First Library program. The Original Six Foundation is teaming up with over 30 public schools to provide South Carolina’s highest-need students with at-home libraries through a series of book fairs that will be held statewide throughout May.

