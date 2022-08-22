Eight students from New Heights Middle and Jefferson Elementary were injured in bus crash Friday, according to school officials.
The injured students were treated and released and were at home as of Saturday, according to school officials.
The bus had 24 riders.
The accident happened about 4 p.m on McCaskill Road. The bus overturned, landing on it side.
All of the students were outside the bus when Sandhills Volunteer Fire Department arrived.
One student was airlifted to a trauma center.
The accident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.